Inside Story
Can Syria deliver transitional justice?
A court has sentenced ousted former leader Bashar al-Assad and others to death in absentia.
Syrians have been demanding accountability for the murders, disappearances and torture carried out by the government of Bashar al-Assad during nearly 14 years of war.
Now a court in Damascus has sentenced al-Assad to death in absentia, along with his brother Maher and six other former high-ranking officials, for crimes carried out during the conflict.
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Al-Assad’s cousin and former Deraa province security chief Atef Najib was present at the trial and also sentenced to death.
The verdicts are being hailed by Syria’s new government as a landmark moment for justice. But they raise questions about what transitional justice should entail.
How far will the government go in pursuing former regime officials?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Labib Nahhas – Analyst focusing on Syria
Fadel Abdulghany – Founder and executive director of the Syrian Network for Human Rights
Gamal Mansour – Political scientist whose research focuses on Syria under the al-Assad regime