Can Netanyahu defy Trump on his Gaza peace plan?

Can Netanyahu risk continuing to defy Trump?

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects the U.S.-brokered 15-point peace plan for Gaza.

What are the consequences for Palestinians?

And what risks for Netanyahu in defying Donald Trump?

Presenter: Per Nyberg

Guests:

Mitchell Barak — Founder of KEEVOON Research Strategy and Communications, former aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Foreign Ministry.

Adnan Joulani — Director of the Palestinian Academic Society for the Study of International Affairs.

Ambassador Marc Ginsberg — a former U.S. diplomat who has worked on Arab-Israeli affairs