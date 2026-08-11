Inside Story
Can Netanyahu defy Trump on his Gaza peace plan?
Can Netanyahu risk continuing to defy Trump?
Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects the U.S.-brokered 15-point peace plan for Gaza.
What are the consequences for Palestinians?
And what risks for Netanyahu in defying Donald Trump?
Presenter: Per Nyberg
Guests:
Mitchell Barak — Founder of KEEVOON Research Strategy and Communications, former aide to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Foreign Ministry.
Adnan Joulani — Director of the Palestinian Academic Society for the Study of International Affairs.
Ambassador Marc Ginsberg — a former U.S. diplomat who has worked on Arab-Israeli affairs
Published On 11 Aug 2026