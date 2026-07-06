What is the fallout of the increasing violence in Mali?
Coalition of rebels and armed groups carries out another series of attacks.
When Mali’s military took power in a coup five years ago, it pledged stability. But that promise has not been fulfilled.
Over the weekend, rebels and armed groups carried out a joint offensive in the northern and central areas of the country.
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Mali has been grappling to contain armed groups for more than a decade.
After ordering French troops to leave, the military sought help from Russia.
But little seems to have changed.
Instead, Mali is become increasingly volatile and the junta is losing swathes of land to rebels and armed groups.
So, what are the consequences of this violence?
Presenter: Scott McLean
Guests:
Kabir Adamu – managing director, Beacon Security and Intelligence
Nadina Ronc – independent geopolitical and security analyst
Bram Posthumus – political and economic analyst who specialises in West Africa and the Sahel region