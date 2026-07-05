How will the rise of right-wing populism affect Latin America?

Conservatives are winning elections across the region.

In the past month, right-wing contenders have won presidential elections in Peru and Colombia.

They are the latest additions to an expanding slate of conservative leaders who’ve come to power in Latin America, during the past three years.

They’ve echoed some of US President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on crime and migrants.

So, is this part of a new conservative regional alliance in the making?

Presenter: Scott McLean

Guests:

Jose Ragas – historian and assistant professor at the Catholic University of Chile

Oliver Stuenkel – associate professor, School of International Relations at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Brazil

Javier Farje – journalist and historian