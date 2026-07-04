Will economic pressure move the Kremlin towards talks with Kyiv?

Relentless Ukrainian strikes on refineries have caused a fuel crisis in Russia.

Ukrainian attacks have disrupted one-third of Russia’s oil refining capacity, according to independent energy analysts.

The resulting fuel shortage has forced Moscow to extend petrol export bans and restrict sales in more than 40 regions and Crimea.

President Putin says the strikes are not critical and insists the war will continue until his goals are met.

And Russia is continuing its attacks on Ukraine, including a huge strike on Kyiv on Thursday.

So, can economic pressure on Russia bring an end to the war – which has stretched into a fifth year?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom.

Guests: