Does FIFA need private investment?

The world football body is facing growing backlash after its proposal to sell a stake in its top events.

FIFA says each of its 211 members will benefit from a large injection of cash – if private investors take up minority stakes in its events, including the World Cup and the Club World Cup.

But football’s governing bodies in North and Central America, Asia and Europe are opposing the plan.

The head of Europe’s football confederation, UEFA, says those focused on maximising financial return should not be allowed to dictate football’s future.

A senior adviser to FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also resigned.

Infantino says the plan is a golden opportunity to turbocharge the game’s development globally and that FIFA will go ahead with holding an “open and democratic” consultation with its members.

But will it secure the votes?

Presenter: Scott McLean

Guests:

Chris Brady – Football finance expert and chief intelligence officer for the Sportsology Group

Bassirou Sakho – FIFA-licensed football agent and professor in the sport department at Sorbonne University

Keir Radnedge – Football journalist covering politics and business and a former editor of World Soccer magazine