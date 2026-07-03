Is China’s new ethnic unity law a step towards forced assimilation?
The government says the law will help forge a shared national identity.
Beijing’s new ethnic unity law has taken effect. It strengthens Mandarin’s position as the primary language of education, official business and public spaces across China.
The government says the law’s provisions on social cohesion and preventing separatism benefit everyone.
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But activists abroad say it will further erode the rights of groups such as Uighurs and Tibetans. They are also warning against a clause that states China can take action against those who violate the law outside of the country.
Taiwan has echoed this criticism. Its government warns the law could be used to target people there who are critical of Beijing.
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
- Einar Tangen – Senior fellow, Centre for International Governance Innovation
- Zumretay Arkin – Vice president, World Uyghur Congress
- William Yang – Senior analyst for Northeast Asia, International Crisis Group
Published On 3 Jul 2026