How is Islamabad handling crisis in Pakistan-administered Kashmir?

Fatal confrontations between security forces and protesters have marred local elections.

It was an election aimed at strengthening democracy in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

But the situation rapidly deteriorated as the vote got under way.

Dozens of people were killed in confrontations between protesters and security forces.

The violence followed weeks of demonstrations by a now-banned group that is calling for electoral reforms.

The government in Islamabad has conditioned any changes on a constitutional amendment.

The chaos that accompanied the first phase of the vote is one of the biggest political challenges facing Pakistan since the beginning of the Kashmir conflict almost eight decades ago.

How will it shape the future of the region?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Imtiaz Gul – Executive director of the Center for Research and Security Studies

Victoria Jones – Senior research fellow at the Asia-Pacific Foundation

Qamar Cheema – Executive director of the Sanober Institute