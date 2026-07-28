What will it take to stop the conflict in Sudan?

The army says it’s retaken a key highway linking Khartoum to El-Obeid.

Three years of fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have devastated Sudan.

The conflict has caused the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, displacing more than 13 million people and killing tens of thousands of civilians.

More than half of the population needs aid. The health system is in ruins, and millions of children are out of school. Both sides have been accused of war crimes and other abuses.

Recent fighting has centred around the city of el-Obeid, under siege by paramilitaries. The army has retaken a main highway linking it to the capital, which could weaken the RSF.

But hundreds of thousands of people trapped there are still at risk.

So, what will it take to stop the conflict?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Sanosi Zakaria – Editor-in-chief of the Sudan Mirror and former Sudanese army officer

Shashwat Saraf – Sudan country director for the Norwegian Refugee Council

Elbashir Idris – Sudan analyst