Will Peru’s new leader Keiko Fujimori reject her father’s legacy?

Keiko Fujimori was elected president and many people are sceptical she will be able to unite Peru as promised.

It took four attempts over 15 years, but Keiko Fujimori has finally got Peru’s top job. She’s making history as the first woman to be elected president. Her victory makes Peru the latest in a string of Latin American countries to swing to the right.

Fujimori defeated her left-wing rival by a narrow margin, and she will govern over a divided country. Many people are sceptical she will be able to unite Peru as promised, worried that instead, she will take after her father. The late president Alberto Fujimori was convicted and imprisoned for human rights abuses and corruption. Will his example guide her government?

Will Keiko Fujimori become Peru’s first leader in years to complete her term – or will her time in office be short-lived?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Jose Ragas – Historian and assistant professor at the Catholic University of Chile

Renata Segura – Programme director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the International Crisis Group

Christopher Sabatini – Director of the Latin America Programme at Chatham House