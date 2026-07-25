What’s behind the Israeli crackdown in the occupied West Bank?

Israeli forces intensify West Bank raids as settlers escalate attacks and settlement expansion accelerates.

The Israeli military has stepped up its operations in the occupied West Bank, storming several Palestinian towns and villages. The government is also fast-tracking the expansion of illegal settlements and outposts.

At the same time, Israeli settlers are intensifying their attacks on Palestinians.

This escalation is nothing new. But it comes just three months before general elections in Israel.

Opinion polls suggest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could lose power. Land grabs and accelerating the establishment of new illegal settlements sit well with his right-wing support base.

How does the latest violence in the occupied West Bank serve Netanyahu’s political ambitions?

Presenter: Per Nyberg

Guests:

Alon Pinkas – Former Israeli ambassador and consul general in New York

Sari Bashi – Human rights lawyer and executive director of the Public Committee Against Torture in Israel

Mairav Zonszein – Senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, focused on Israel and Palestine