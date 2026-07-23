Can India’s youth-led protest movement bring lasting change?

Protesters refuse to back down until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

What started as an online satire has transformed into a major, nationwide movement that’s challenging India’s government.

The so-called Cockroach Janta Party burst onto the political scene in May after important exam papers were leaked, triggering a public outcry.

But concerns have now broadened to include youth unemployment and other issues affecting young people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely facing the biggest challenge of his third term.

While he’s promised to crack down on the exam leaks, the protest leaders insist that’s not good enough. They say they won’t back down until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

So, will this lead to lasting change? And can the movement maintain its momentum?

Presenter: Anna Burns-Francis

Guests:

Amulya Dhawan – Political science and sociology student at Ashoka University and media volunteer with the Cockroach Janta Party

MK Venu – Founding editor of The Wire

Yamini Aiyar – Visiting professor of practice at the Watson School of International and Public Affairs, Brown University