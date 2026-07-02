Could water become a flashpoint between Islamabad and New Delhi?

Pakistan has warned India over the Indus Water Treaty.

The Indus Water Treaty lays out how the river’s resources are to be shared between India and Pakistan.

Brokered in 1960, it has survived decades of conflict between the neighbours.

But recently, the agreement was put to the test after New Delhi suspended its participation.

That came after an attack India said was carried out by armed groups linked to Pakistan, which it denied.

This week, Islamabad has said India cannot suspend the agreement on its own.

It says its share of the Indus River is a red line and has threatened consequences.

So, how could they avoid a further escalation?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Siddharth Varadarajan – Founding editor of The Wire, an independent investigative news organisation

Michael Kugelman – Senior fellow for South Asia at the Atlantic Council

Zeeshan Salahuddin – Advisory director at Tabadlab, a think tank and consultancy on geopolitics