The UK gets its seventh prime minister in 10 years

Andy Burnham will immediately face foreign policy challenges, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.

The Labour Party’s new leader, Andy Burnham, is no stranger to politics.

But his rise to the top has been unconventional.

He takes the reins as many in the United Kingdom are preoccupied with weak economic growth, the rising cost of living, and debate about immigration.

Beyond Britain’s borders, he’ll face foreign policy challenges, including the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran.

Burnham says he’ll be a different kind of politician and will reset how the UK is governed.

So, what does that mean for its role and position in the world?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Jonathan Tonge – Professor of politics at the University of Liverpool

Laurel Rapp – Director of the US and North America Programme at Chatham House

Mihir Sharma – Principal research fellow at the Institute for Public Policy Research and non-resident senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation