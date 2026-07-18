Why has the ‘ceasefire’ in Gaza failed to stop Israel’s attacks?
Palestinians who have endured Israel’s genocidal war are still being targeted.
A so-called “ceasefire” agreed in October has not stopped the Israeli army’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.
Nothing is off limits, including homes, tents sheltering the displaced and even funerals. The death toll is rising.
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Israel says it is targeting Hamas fighters, but Gaza’s Health Ministry says most of those killed are women and children.
The UN says Palestinians are stuck in a nightmare that’s difficult to reconcile with the existence of a truce. And talks to move the deal to the next phase have stalled.
Presenter: Scott McLean
Guests:
Gideon Levy – Columnist at Haaretz newspaper and author of, The Punishment of Gaza
Xavier Abu Eid – Former PLO communicators director, author of, Rooted in Palestine, and political analyst
Julie Norman – Associate fellow, Middle East programme at Chatham House, professor of international relations at University College London and co-author of, Gaza: The Dream and the Nightmare