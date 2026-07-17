Can the US and Iran reach a lasting deal to end the conflict?

Air strikes intensify raising fear of an all-out war.

The United States and Iran are fighting again – weeks after signing an agreement aimed at reaching a final deal to end the war.

At the centre of the latest dispute is the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington resumed strikes after Tehran fired on ships passing through the waterway.

US attacks have focused on the southern coast – but some other parts of Iran have also been hit.

President Donald Trump has notified Congress that hostilities have resumed. He says the only way to negotiate with Iran is with military strength.

But Tehran says it will not bow to Washington’s threats or aggression.

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Kenneth Katzman – Senior fellow, The Soufan Center

Alan Eyre – Distinguished diplomatic fellow at the Middle East Institute and a member of the US-Iran nuclear deal team

Mehran Kamrava – Professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar and head of the Iranian Studies Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies