How serious is Iran’s threat to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea?
After the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s IRGC warns it could next target Bab al-Mandeb.
The Bab al-Mandeb Strait wields importance as a global shipping artery, linking the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.
This week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) threatened to turn the Bab al-Mandeb Strait into its next front in the war with the US. Such a move would mean relying on its Houthi allies in Yemen to block the vital shipping route.
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But how serious is this threat, and what would the implications be for an already volatile region – and the global economy?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Ali Ahmadi – Executive fellow at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy
Ian Ralby – Senior fellow at the Center for Maritime Strategy
Farea Al Muslimi – Research fellow at Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Programme