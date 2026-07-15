Video Duration 27 minutes 55 seconds 27:55
Inside Story

What are the obstacles to peace between Israel and Lebanon?

Yet another round of talks between Israel and Lebanon, this time in Italy.

It follows a US-brokered agreement last month, that calls for the disarming of Hezbollah and a phased-out Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

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Since March, the Israeli military has killed more than 4,000 Lebanese and displaced more than 1 million. It’s occupying 600km² in southern Lebanon.

The talks in Rome were meant to advance the agreement, with Lebanon insisting Israeli troops withdraw and Israel insisting Hezbollah lay down its weapons.

But is the Lebanese army capable of asserting control?

And with Hezbollah rejecting the deal, do the talks serve any purpose?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Ali Rizk – Security affairs analyst specialising in US foreign policy and counterterrorism

Adolfo Franco – US Republican strategist and foreign policy analyst

Yossi Mekelberg – Senior Consulting Fellow at Chatham House

Published On 15 Jul 2026

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