Are countries prepared to cope with extreme weather?
The world is experiencing more extreme weather.
Scientists warn it’s likely to get worse due to climate change.
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Parts of Western Europe are sweltering as they endure yet another heatwave. Those scorching temperatures and dry conditions are fuelling wildfires.
In Asia, several countries are recovering from devastating storms and floods.
And this week, dozens of cities across the U.S. are expected to set heat records.
The death toll is mounting.
Homes, transit and other facilities have been damaged.
And many countries are already feeling the economic strain.
As scientists expect extreme weather to become the norm, what can governments do to prepare?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Daniel Gilford – Climate Scientist at Climate Central
Alexandre Borde – Environmental economist and CEO of Cibola Partners
Benjamin Horton – Dean of the School of Energy and Environment and Professor of Earth Science, City University of Hong Kong