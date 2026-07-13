How is the US tech industry regulated?

Apple is taking on OpenAI in court.

The tech giant has filed a lawsuit against the artificial intelligence company for what it calls pervasive theft.

Apple accuses OpenAI of stealing trade secrets as it seeks to build its own hardware. OpenAI has denied the accusations.

It’s the latest fallout between the two companies, as their business relationship has turned from a partnership into a legal battle.

So, how can this fiercely competitive industry be regulated to ensure healthy competition?

Presenter: Anna Burns-Francis

Guests:

R “Ray” Wang — CEO and principal analyst of Constellation Research

Nick Akerman — New York attorney and assistant special assistant Watergate prosecutor

Toby Walsh — Chief scientist, AI Institute at the University of New South Wales, Sydney