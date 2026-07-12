How will Qatar’s Father Emir be remembered?
The man known in Qatar as the Father Emir has died at the age of 74.
Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani ruled from 1995 until 2013, when he stepped aside voluntarily and transferred power to his son.
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During his reign, Qatar’s economy expanded on an unprecedented scale.
His vision set the stage for the nation to emerge as a player in the Gulf region and beyond.
Sheikh Hamad is credited with overseeing the deep transformations that shaped Qatar for the past three decades.
What lessons will be learned from his legacy?
Presenter: Scott McLean
Guests:
Ibrahim Al Ibrahim – Former economic adviser at the Office of the Emir of Qatar
Andreas Krieg – Associate Professor at the School of Security Studies at King’s College London
Patrick Theros – Non-Resident Senior Fellow at the Gulf International Forum and former U.S. ambassador to Qatar