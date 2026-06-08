How significant is Xi Jinping’s visit to North Korea?

Beijing is Pyongyang’s main political and economic backer.

The Chinese president is in North Korea, with many saying he aims to reinforce Beijing’s leverage with Pyongyang.

North Korea is largely isolated on the world stage, and under UN sanctions. China remains its main supporter.

It’s been sidelined due to its nuclear activities.

But Pyongyang has made it clear it wants to be recognised as a nuclear state – and insists its programme is a ‘line of no retreat’.

Xi Jinping’s visit comes after he held a summit with Donald Trump, who wants a non-nuclear North Korea.

He also met Vladimir Putin, who has been developing a closer relationship with Kim Jong Un.

So, how could his visit shape geopolitics in the region?

Presenter: Scott McLean

Guests:

Einar Tangen – Senior Fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation

Hannah Kim – Associate Professor of International Studies at Sogang University

Aaron Glasserman – Postdoctoral Fellow at the Center for the Study of Contemporary China at the University of Pennsylvania