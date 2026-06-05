Is the latest US ceasefire deal for Lebanon meaningless?

Israel and Hezbollah continue fighting after truce announcement.

Israel is still attacking Lebanon, even after the United States announced another ceasefire.

Hezbollah has continued fighting too, though it was not part of talks between the Israeli and Lebanese governments in Washington.

So what’s next for the Lebanese people?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Heiko Wimmen – International Crisis Group’s Project Director for Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

Nimrod Novik – former Special Envoy and Senior Adviser to former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres

Rami Khouri – Distinguished Fellow at the American University of Beirut