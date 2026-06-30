How is South Africa dealing with immigration?

Anti-migrant groups had given a deadline to undocumented foreigners to leave by June 30.

A June 30 deadline set by anti-migrant groups for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa has come and gone.

In the lead-up to this date, thousands of foreigners left the country, while others are waiting for assistance to do the same.

Anti-migrant groups blame the government for not doing enough to curb undocumented migration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa insists dealing with immigration is the sole responsibility of the government and rejects what he described as vigilantism.

In the past, South Africa has witnessed violent outbreaks of public anger against undocumented foreigners – often blamed for taking jobs and committing crimes.

But what are the root causes of this problem?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

William Gumede – Associate professor at the School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand

Nomvula Mokonyane – First deputy secretary-general of South Africa’s governing ANC party

Richard Pithouse – Distinguished research fellow at The Global Centre for Advanced Studies.