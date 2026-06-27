Why is Crimea critical to the Russia–Ukraine war?

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014. Now, more than four years into the current war, Ukraine is targeting the peninsula with increased drone attacks.

In response, authorities in the Russian-controlled region have declared a state of emergency, admitting they are facing challenging times.

This week, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the start of what he called a 40-day “influence operation” to push Russia to end the war.

But can Kyiv’s broader strategy successfully end the conflict? And why is Crimea at the centre of this shift?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Leonid Ragozin – Independent journalist who focuses on Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe

Yulia Kazdobina – Senior Fellow in the Security Studies Programme at the Ukrainian Prism Foreign Policy Council

Stefan Wolff – Professor of International Security at the University of Birmingham