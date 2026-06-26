How much disaster aid will the US provide to Venezuela?

Powerful back-to-back earthquakes leave behind destruction.

Already engulfed in a severe economic and political crisis, Venezuela has this week been hit by two devastating earthquakes.

Hundreds are dead and authorities are focused on finding and rescuing survivors.

Many countries have already mobilised teams and resources to help with this mission.

But many eyes are on Washington.

President Donald Trump has pledged to support relief efforts. But after US forces captured Venezuela’s president in January, many are asking how far that support will go.

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Jan Egeland – Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council

Chris Gilbert – Professor at the Bolivarian University of Venezuela

Michael Shifter – Adjunct Professor of Latin American Studies at Georgetown University

Paul Dobson – Political analyst and independent journalist