Why does Israel want to be less dependent on US weapons?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for Israel to pursue ‘armaments independence’.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he’s grateful to the United States for its military aid but that it’s time for Israel to build its own weapons-production capacity.

His announcement comes as tensions grow over the US peace agreement with Iran, but also as demand soars for Israel’s weapons.

Israel’s decades-long occupation and the genocide in Gaza allow it to market its products as “combat-proven”.

And business is booming. Israel’s arms exports hit a record $19bn last year. Supporters say that strengthens the country’s ability to stand on its own.

Yet, independence comes at a price.

Can Israel afford to lose its greatest ally?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Alexandre Vautravers – Security and defence policy specialist

Michael Mulroy – Former US deputy assistant secretary of defence for the Middle East

Antony Loewenstein – Author of the book The Palestine Laboratory