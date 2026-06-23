Why do the UK’s prime ministers keep resigning?

Keir Starmer is the latest to step down, after less than two years in office.

From a landslide victory in 2024 to a remarkable downfall this week.

Keir Starmer is quitting. He’s the sixth British prime minister to step down in the last decade.

His resignation came one day before the anniversary of the vote to leave the European Union.

Many say Brexit has been one of the main drivers behind the leadership crisis.

Others point to increasing public discontent over successive governments.

Starmer’s departure will set in motion a contest to replace him as head of the Labour Party and PM.

But will his replacement be able to succeed where so many other prime ministers have failed?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests