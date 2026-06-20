Are UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s political days numbered?
British PM resisting intensifying party pressure to step aside.
A landslide win, only two years ago – yet now British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is resisting calls to step down.
The return to parliament of Andy Burnham makes a leadership challenge more likely.
What’s gone wrong, so fast, for Starmer? And why is there so much turmoil at the top of British politics?
Presenter: Per Nyberg
Guests:
Peter Oborne – UK political commentator and associate editor of Middle East Eye – a digital news organisation
Jonathan Tonge – Professor of politics at the University of Liverpool and author of numerous books on British and Northern Irish politics
Peter Geoghegan – Editor of Democracy for Sale, an investigative news site in London
Published On 20 Jun 2026