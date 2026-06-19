How is the Iran-US agreement being viewed in Israel?

Washington rebukes right-wing Israeli ministers for criticism.

In Israel, there is fury from government ministers over the agreement United States President Donald Trump has signed with Iran.

US Vice President JD Vance offered a sharp rebuke in response.

So, what are the implications for Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu?

Presenter: Per Nyberg

Guests:

Gideon Levy – Columnist at Haaretz newspaper

Mitchell Barak – Founder of KEEVOON Research, Strategy and Communications and a former aide to Prime Minister Netanyahu

Mairav Zonszein – Senior Israel Analyst at the International Crisis Group