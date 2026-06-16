What has Iran won and lost from this war?

Iran’s relationship with its Gulf neighbours, which it attacked during the war, has been damaged.

An agreement between the US and Iran has all but ended the war with both sides claiming victory despite the huge cost.

Iran’s relationship with its Gulf neighbours, which it attacked during the war, has been damaged.

So, what has Iran won and lost in this conflict?

Presenter: Scott McLean

Guests:

Ali Akbar Dareini – Researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies in Tehran

Roxane Farmanfarmaian – Professor of Modern Middle East politics at the University of Cambridge

Mehran Kamrava – Professor of government at Georgetown University in Qatar and head of the Iranian Studies Unit at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies