Can a social media ban protect young users?

The UK says it’s banning access to social media for those under age 16.

The United Kingdom is the latest country to put in place tough restrictions for young people who use social media.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer says his government will ban access to those under the age of 16.

The plan will also include further restrictions on gaming platforms and livestreaming apps.

This follows moves from other nations that have introduced similar measures in recent years.

While the move has been widely welcomed by many, critics say a blanket ban will be ineffective and difficult to enforce.

But will this policy work? And how will it be enforced?

Presenter: Scott McLean

Guests:

Charlotte Armitage – Psychologist, psychotherapist and author of the book Generation Zombie: Why Devices Are Harming Our Children and What We Can Do About It

Paolo Gerbaudo – Sociologist and political theorist at Complutense University in Madrid

Bhargav Srinivasa Desikan – AI and tech lead at the Autonomy Institute and a doctoral researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute