Is the G7 still relevant?

G7 country leaders will gather in France this week for annual summit amid changing geopolitical dynamics.

Leaders of some of the world’s largest economies will gather in France for the annual G7 summit this week.

It’s the first meeting since the start of the Iran war, which has led to clear divisions in the group, as members accused the United States of a lack of coordination before launching its attacks.

The effects of the war – from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to supply chain disruptions – pose a serious challenge for G7 leaders.

Other issues that are expected to be high on the agenda include the Russia-Ukraine war and economic ties with China.

But will the G7 be able to navigate changing geopolitical dynamics?

Presenter: Scott McLean

Guests:

Jacques Reland – Senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute

Scott Lucas – Professor of US and international Politics at the Clinton Institute at University College Dublin

Einar Tangen – Senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation