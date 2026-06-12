Will there be a deal to end the Iran war this time?
After cancelling planned strikes on Iran, Trump has said an agreement to end the war will be finalised soon.
US President Donald Trump has said a deal to end the Iran war is imminent, with a memorandum of understanding to possibly be signed this weekend in Europe.
But Tehran has downplayed Trump’s announcement. It says large parts of the deal have been finalised – but no final decision has been made yet.
So is a deal close this time? And would it hold?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests:
Dania Thafer – Executive director at the Gulf International Forum
Foad Izadi – Associate professor at the University of Tehran
Barbara Slavin – Distinguished fellow at the Stimson Center
Published On 12 Jun 2026