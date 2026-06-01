Is the US-backed Gaza peace process in serious danger?

Israel continues killing Palestinians in Gaza and threatens to seize more of the Strip – all in breach of October’s ceasefire deal. Attacks go on every day, with more than 900 killed since then.

So, is the US-backed peace process in serious danger of collapse?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Muhammad Shehada – Senior Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project.

Tamer Qarmout – Associate Professor of Public Policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.