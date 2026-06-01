Is the US-backed Gaza peace process in serious danger?
Israel continues killing Palestinians in Gaza and threatens to seize more of the Strip – all in breach of October’s ceasefire deal. Attacks go on every day, with more than 900 killed since then.
So, is the US-backed peace process in serious danger of collapse?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Muhammad Shehada – Senior Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
Daniel Levy – President of the US/Middle East Project.
Tamer Qarmout – Associate Professor of Public Policy at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies.
Published On 1 Jun 2026