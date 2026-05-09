Should we be worried about the hantavirus outbreak?
The incident has drawn comparisons to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The World Health Organization says the hantavirus poses a low risk to public health.
Arrangements are underway to repatriate passengers from a cruise ship after three people on board died.
So, how are officials applying the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic to respond to the hantavirus?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Dr Mukesh Kapila – Professor Emeritus of Global Health and Humanitarian Affairs at the University of Manchester
Dr Margaret Harris – Lecturer at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research, former W.H.O. spokeswoman
Nicholas Locker – Professor of Virology at the Pirbright Institute, near Guildford, UK
Published On 9 May 2026