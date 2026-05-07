Can China help end the Iran war?
Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers meet while a tense ceasefire holds.
China is emerging as a major player in global diplomacy – including in the Middle East.
In 2023, it helped re-establish diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Tehran.
While it is not officially mediating efforts to end the ongoing war – both the United States and Iran are looking to China to help de-escalate.
So, can it propel the two sides towards that goal?
And if China makes a direct push to stop the fighting, how will its economic clout affect the course of negotiations?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Setareh Sadeqi – Assistant professor, Tehran University’s Faculty of World Studies
Scott Uehlinger – Former senior CIA officer and US Navy veteran
Andy Mok – Senior research fellow, Center for China and Globalization