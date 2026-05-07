Can China help end the Iran war?

Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers meet while a tense ceasefire holds.

China is emerging as a major player in global diplomacy – including in the Middle East.

In 2023, it helped re-establish diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Tehran.

While it is not officially mediating efforts to end the ongoing war – both the United States and Iran are looking to China to help de-escalate.

So, can it propel the two sides towards that goal?

And if China makes a direct push to stop the fighting, how will its economic clout affect the course of negotiations?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Setareh Sadeqi – Assistant professor, Tehran University’s Faculty of World Studies

Scott Uehlinger – Former senior CIA officer and US Navy veteran

Andy Mok – Senior research fellow, Center for China and Globalization