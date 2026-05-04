Is Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla legal?
Israeli forces detain two activists after stopping the Gaza-bound Sumud flotilla off the coast of Greece.
It happened in international waters nearly a thousand kilometres from the Strip.
So, was it legal?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
Heidi Matthews – assistant professor at Osgoode Hall Law School, York University in Toronto.
Dan Perry – former editor of the Associated Press for Europe, the Middle East and Africa and publisher of ‘Ask Questions Later’ on Substack.
Lynn Boylan – European Parliament member for Dublin and chair of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with Palestine.
Published On 4 May 2026