What’s at stake in Ethiopia’s elections?
Ethiopia’s governing party is seeking to cement its grip on power amid a fragmented electorate.
Millions of Ethiopians are heading to the polls for general elections on June 1.
The governing party of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has consolidated power since he took office in 2018, says it is confident of victory.
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Abiy’s government has faced years of turmoil and conflict. Despite that, it is portraying the vote as the next step on the path towards what it calls genuine democracy.
Critics and the opposition, however, argue that is unlikely because of Ethiopia’s ethnic and regional divisions. Some opposition parties have been excluded and violence is preventing voting in dozens of constituencies.
So, will the vote hold any significance?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Samuel Getachew – Journalist and commentator specialising in Ethiopian politics and security
Martin Plaut – Senior research fellow at King’s College London
Bizuneh Yimenu – Lecturer in comparative politics at Queen’s University Belfast who specialises in federalism.