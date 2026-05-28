What’s behind South Africa’s anti-migrant protests?
Thousands of foreign workers are under increasing pressure to leave the country.
Foreign workers in South Africa are yet again facing violence and protests by anti-immigrant groups. They accuse them of residing and working in the country illegally and are demanding that they leave by June 30.
South Africa has seen recurrent waves of anti-immigrant violence in the past decade – often directed at other African nationals.
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Since the end of apartheid in 1994, the country has become a destination for thousands of workers from neighbouring countries. But many South Africans say the government is not upholding its immigration laws.
So, does South Africa still need foreign workers?
Presenter: Tom McRae
Guests:
William Gumede – Associate professor, School of Governance at the University of the Witwatersrand
Lindiwe Zulu – Member of the ANC Committee on International Relations and a former South African minister of social development
Ashraf Essop – Immigration lawyer