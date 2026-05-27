Why is Israel ramping up attacks in Lebanon despite a ceasefire?
Intensification comes while US-Iran indirect talks continue.
Israel intensifies its military action in Lebanon, killing and injuring dozens of people, despite a US-brokered ceasefire.
Iran insists those attacks must also end as part of any deal with the United States.
So, why is Israel ramping up its strikes?
Presenter: James Bays
Guests:
Najat Aoun Saliba – Independent member of the Lebanese Parliament
Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut
Michael Mulroy – Former US deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East
Published On 27 May 2026