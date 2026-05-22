What are the implications of US sanctions in Lebanon?
Nine people targeted, including Lebanese military officers.
As Israel keeps up its attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire, the United States has sanctioned nine people, including two Lebanese military officers, accused of links to Hezbollah.
It comes while Washington brokers more talks between Lebanese and Israeli officials.
So, why these sanctions now?
Presenter: Scott McLean
Guests:
David Wood – Senior Lebanon analyst at the International Crisis Group
Randa Slim – Middle East programme director at the US-based Stimson Center
Elijah Magnier – Specialist in Middle East wars and regional military dynamics
Published On 22 May 2026