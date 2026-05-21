Do aid flotillas make a difference for Palestinians under Israeli blockade?

Israeli minister’s mistreatment of abducted activists sparks global condemnation.

Flotillas carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza began in 2008, two years after Israel imposed a blockade on the Strip. Two boats succeeded, despite Israeli attempts to stop them.

Since then, Israeli forces have forced several flotillas to turn back, and detained hundreds of activists, sometimes violently and in international waters.

The latest attack is drawing global condemnation for the abuse of the activists, notably by a senior Israeli minister.

Various countries have summoned their Israeli envoys in protest. But will they go further and take action against Israel’s dehumanising treatment of activists and Palestinians?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Ahmed Abo Askar – Engineering student who lobbies for sponsorship of orphans in Gaza.

Dan Perry – Former Chief Editor of the Associated Press in Europe, the Middle East and Africa

Carne Ross – Former British diplomat at the United Nations