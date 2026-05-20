What’s the significance of the Russian president’s visit to China?

Xi Jinping hosts Vladimir Putin a week after Donald Trump was in Beijing.

Over the years, China and Russia have described their relationship as a friendship without limits.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Beijing this week further emphasises the strength of those ties. He and Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed their partnership as “a force of calm among chaos”.

They also warned against a return to the “law of the jungle” – an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump’s actions and policies, which include the war against Iran and sweeping global tariffs.

Will the two leaders succeed in their push for a multipolar world, one in which the US does not dominate?

Presenter: Scott McLean

Guests:

Andy Mok – Author of The Innovation Machine: How China Creates and Adopts Technology Through Governance

Pavel Devyatkin – Non-resident fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Allen Carlson – Associate professor in the Department of Government at Cornell University, specialising in Chinese foreign policy