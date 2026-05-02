Why are maritime laws failing to secure the seas?

Wars and territorial disputes are rewriting the rules of global shipping.

Wars and territorial disputes are rewriting the rules of global shipping.

From the Strait of Hormuz to the Panama Canal, and the Red Sea to the Black Sea, maritime traffic is under increasing threat.

Is shipping becoming the new global battleground? And why are the decades-old laws governing the seas failing?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Rockford Weitz – director of the Fletcher Studies programme at Tufts University

George Theocharidis – professor of maritime law and policy at the World Maritime University

Stavros Karamperidis – associate professor in maritime economics at Plymouth University