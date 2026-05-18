Will Cuba be forced to accept the US president’s demands?

Cuba has announced that the country is nearly out of fuel following months of increasing pressure from Washington.

The US cut off oil shipments from Venezuela to Cuba, then imposed a near total oil blockade.

Together with Cuba’s ageing energy grid, the result was widespread blackouts, supply shortages and a deepening economic crisis.

Washington’s goal is to force the socialist government to open up the economy and implement political reforms.

Donald Trump has threatened leaders in Havana with military action.

So, what lies ahead for Cuba?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Ruaridh Nicoll – The Guardian’s Cuba Correspondent and former editor of the Observer Magazine.

Adolfo Franco – Republican strategist and former official at the Latin America and Caribbean Bureau of the US Agency for International Development.

Javier Farje – Journalist and historian specialising in Latin American affairs.