KAMPALA, UGANDA - FEBRUARY 3: A member of a medical team at Mulago Referral Hospital prepares to administer a dose of vaccine, on February 3, 2025, in Kampala, Uganda. A trial vaccine is being made available for hospital workers and contacts of a man who died after testing positive for the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus last week. The Uganda Ministry of Health declared an outbreak of Sudan virus disease (SVD) on January 30, following the death of the 32-year-old male nurse who worked at the Mulago Referral Hospital, marking the first recorded fatality from Ebola since the last outbreak in Uganda, between 2022-2023. Sudan virus is a deadly strain of Ebola, and according to the World Health Organization, currently has no approved treatments or vaccines. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty Images)
Video Duration 28 minutes 00 seconds 28:00
Inside Story

Will the latest Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and Uganda spread further?

The World Health Organization declares the epidemic a global health emergency.

It’s a global health crisis – not a pandemic.

But the World Health Organization is warning that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighbouring Uganda could be much larger than what has been detected so far.

The global health body is advising countries to activate national disaster mechanisms and introduce cross-border and internal screening.

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Ariel Kestens – Head of the Kinshasa delegation, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Dr Margaret Harris – Lecturer at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research

Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma – Former deputy director-general of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

Published On 17 May 2026

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