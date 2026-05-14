What does the US hope to achieve from Lebanon-Israel talks?
As Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue, Hezbollah opposes ceasefire talks in Washington.
As Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue despite a ceasefire, the United States is hosting the third round of talks between Lebanese and Israeli officials.
Hezbollah opposes the meeting in Washington.
Can the process help find a way forward for Lebanon after decades of war?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Ali Rizk – Security and foreign affairs analyst in Beirut
Jennifer Gavito – Former acting principal deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs
Rami Khouri – Distinguished fellow at the American University of Beirut
Published On 14 May 2026