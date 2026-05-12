Why have peace efforts failed to end conflict in Sudan?

The UN says the use of drones is making the conflict more dangerous.

Divided by fighting, desperate for peace. Three years of conflict in Sudan have caused one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent times.

The UN says 14 million people have been displaced. Nearly half of Sudan is facing acute hunger. And more than 18 million people need urgent medical help for injuries and disease.

Aid groups have also accused the parties to the conflict – the army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces – of using sexual violence as a weapon of war.

But the prospect of negotiations to stop the fighting in Sudan appears dim.

Why have the army and the RSF failed to come to the table? Is the involvement of foreign players complicating mediation efforts?

Presenter: Anna Burns-Francis

Guests:

Caroline Bouvard – Country director of the Sudan mission of Solidarites International.

Kholood Khair – Founding director at Confluence Advisory, a think tank focused on Sudan and founded in Khartoum.

Cameron Hudson – Former director for African affairs at the US National Security Council.